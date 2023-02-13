News State Western Australia News Shark barrier plans for Perth’s Swan River after death
Updated:
Live

Shark barrier plans for Perth’s Swan River after death

Swan river sharks
Western Australia's government has advanced plans to install shark barriers in the Swan River after a 16-year-old swimmer was fatally attacked. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Perth’s Swan River could soon be home to multiple shark barriers after a teenager was killed in the river’s first fatal attack in 100 years.

Stella Berry was swimming near the Fremantle traffic bridge when she was attacked on February 4.

Police, paramedics and friends tried to revive the 16-year-old but her injuries were too severe and she died at the scene.

Officials believe a bull shark is likely to be responsible given they populate the river.

Western Australia has a tagging program for white sharks in the ocean but not bull sharks which are known to enter the river to give birth.

Fisheries Minister Don Punch confirmed the Bicton Baths in Melville, about 4km away from where Ms Berry was attacked, would become home to Perth’s first river-based barrier in almost half a century.

The state government will pay the cost of installing the barrier, which is designed to only block larger animals such as sharks, and the local council will fund its maintenance.

It’s hoped the barrier will be in place by next summer.

The government has written to six other riverside councils, including the City of Fremantle, seeking their interest in the barriers.

“It’s been a shock to the whole community what has happened,” Mr Punch told reporters.

“We’re all still grieving about what has happened … we want to see how we can improve confidence that the river is a great place to enjoy.”

Perth man Cameron Wrathall was seriously injured after being bitten on the leg by a bull shark in 2021 while swimming in the river at Blackwall Reach, near the Bicton Baths.

Ms Berry has been remembered by her parents Matt and Sophie as a vibrant and happy girl who loved making art and planning to live in Europe after school.

“She was a caring person and was a dear friend to many, across a variety of schools in the area,” they said.

“She was a beautiful and loving big sister and the best daughter we could have hoped for.”

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
‘Momentous’ change for 19,000 refugees living in limbo
lady gaga
Super Bowl LVII: Move over Lady Gaga, it’s Rihanna’s turn, as $US10 million ads revealed
Pictured is logan Paul outside the 9 Office in Sydney and the fans
Chaos as thousands swarm to see Logan Paul and KSI in Sydney
Annuity market grows
Ask the Expert: Considering a gift or annuity? Here’s how it can affect your super
earthquake
A tale of two disasters: Behind the scenes of the Syria-Turkey earthquake
Fifteen years after historic apology, govt renews plan to close the gap