News State Western Australia News Football legend Barry Cable facing sex abuse claims
Updated:
Live

Football legend Barry Cable facing sex abuse claims

Barry Cable
Barry Cable is set to face a civil trial over historical sexual abuse allegations. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Legendary Australian Rules footballer Barry Cable is facing allegations he repeatedly sexually abused a Perth teenager during his playing career.

Cable, 79, is being sued for damages in the District Court of Western Australia and is set to face a civil trial beginning this week.

He denies all allegations and is not facing criminal charges.

An order preventing Cable from being identified in relation to the allegations has been overturned ahead of the trial.

The woman alleges Cable sexually abused her between 1968, when she was aged 12, and 1973.

She claims she suffered psychiatric harm as a result of sexual behaviour and harassment by Cable which she alleges continued until she was in her mid-30s.

One of football’s most decorated players, Narrogin-born Cable was in 2012 elevated to legend status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

He had an illustrious playing career in the WAFL and VFL and went on to coach in both leagues.

– AAP

Topics:

Barry Cable
Follow Us

Live News

chinese spy balloon
Experts float theories on Chinese balloon shot down by US
MrBeast
YouTube’s biggest philanthropist MrBeast under fire for latest stunt
mortgage
Mortgage squeeze to worsen as RBA prepares rate hike amid refinancing binge
‘We need more genuine science’: Tony Abbott joins climate sceptic think tank
Quake deaths soar to 3700 as rescuers race against ‘perfect storm’
Diabetes coronavirus
Ozempic: ‘Hottest drug in Hollywood’ causes big dramas