busselton fire
A bushfire in Western Australia's southwest is threatening life and property. File photo: AAP Photo: AAP
A bushfire emergency warning has been issued for communities in the shire of Nannup in Western Australia’s southwest, with residents told “to act immediately to survive”.

The Parks and Wildlife Service warning is in place for people in areas bounded by Cundinup-Kirup Road and Cundinup-Dudinyillup Road in the Maidment locality and Dudinyillup.

“If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place. Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly,” the warning said.

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.”

People have been advised to shelter in their homes if they cannot leave the area safely.

The fire was fast moving and uncontained and there had been multiple ignitions.

Watch and act alerts are also in place for surrounding districts in the Nannup shire.

Around 50 firefighters are battling the blaze and strengthening containment lines.

The emergency warning has been issued as extreme or high fire danger ratings are in place for multiple weather districts across WA.

