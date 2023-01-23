Live

Police are yet to find a woman who went missing after a fatal boat crash in Perth’s south.

The search for the 52-year-old continued on Sunday but police indicated it was likely they were now looking for her body.

Emergency services were called to Mandurah estuary about 10pm on Saturday after a boat with four people on board struck a red post marker.

A 54-year-old woman was recovered from the water but could not be revived and died at the scene.

A 47-year-old man, believed to be the boat’s driver, was taken to hospital with serious injuries while a 54-year-old man was uninjured.

Emergency services were searching for the 52-year-old woman who remained unaccounted for after she went overboard in the crash.

Assistant Superintendent Peter Morrissey pointed to his past experiences in water searches and said it was likely police were now looking to recover the missing woman’s body.

He said speed will be investigated as a factor in the crash but that it was too early to consider criminal charges.