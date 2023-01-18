News State Western Australia News Indigenous teen’s murder case in West Australian court
Indigenous teen’s murder case in West Australian court

Cassius Turvey
The man accused of murdering Cassius Turvey has faced court via video-link. Photo: AAP
A man accused of bashing an Indigenous teenager to death with a metal pole as he walked home from school in Perth has faced a court.

Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, was charged with murder over the alleged attack on Cassius Turvey, 15, on October 13.

Brearley briefly appeared on Wednesday via video-link in the Western Australian Magistrates Court.

Dressed in a green tracksuit, he confirmed his identity from Hakea Prison in Perth’s south but said little else.

Lawyer Ben Stanwix told the court the case was ready to proceed to a disclosure committal hearing and asked for a 10-week adjournment, which was granted.

Cassius died in hospital 10 days after he was allegedly violently beaten, triggering an outpouring of grief and anger across the nation.

Brearley was remanded in custody until the matter returns to court on March 29.

– AAP

