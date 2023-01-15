News State Western Australia News Firefighters gaining on bushfire threatening WA homes
Updated:
Live

Firefighters gaining on bushfire threatening WA homes

An all-out effort has contained the blaze but not yet controlled it. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A bushfire south of Perth has been contained but remains uncontrolled, with emergency officials calling for public vigilance amid changing conditions.

Emergency officials have warned there is a possible threat to lives and homes in the area and have advised residents to flee.

One home has already been destroyed and three others damaged, the ABC reports, further confirming two people sustained injuries while defending their properties.

The watch-and-act alert was issued after some 100 firefighters battled the 6000-hectare blaze in the Donnybrook-Balingup Shire on Saturday before it started to slow its spread.

The fire, believed to have been sparked by lightning, was moving slowly northwest as of Sunday morning after breaching containment lines on Saturday.

Adelaide Hills blaze

Meanwhile, in South Australia, firefighters have managed to contain a bushfire in the Adelaide Hills, just east of the state capital.

Residents in Montacute had earlier been told to leave or take shelter on Saturday.

But by that night the fire was contained with firefighters remaining on scene to monitor hotspots.

Firefighters had been battling the blaze over steep, inaccessible terrain in the Adelaide Hills with 15 tankers and eight aircraft involved in extinguishing it.

-with AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

prince harry meghan markle
Kirstie Clements: Do we really need to talk any more about Harry?
George Pell’s body blessed by the Pope he criticised as ‘a disaster’
How sweet it isn’t: Sugary drinks are sending young men bald
How sweet it isn’t: Sugary drinks are sending young men bald
Rural communities confronting climate change
Rural communities aren’t shirking in the battle against climate change
UK sending tanks to Ukraine as Russia mounts yet another massive missile blitz
’Mixed emotions’: Sam Stosur announces retirement after Australian Open