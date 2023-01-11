Live

Two bushfires that threatened properties in Western Australia have been downgraded from emergency warnings to watch and act alerts.

Residents near a fire burning east of Donnybrook in the state’s southwest were told on Tuesday they were in danger and should evacuate.

The warning was issued for people in parts of Beelerup, Brookhampton and Charley Creek and an evacuation centre was opened at Donnybrook Recreation Centre.

That blaze was downgraded to watch and act on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said the fire, caused by lightning, was stationary but not contained or controlled, with 30 firefighters building and strengthening containment lines.

Meanwhile, a second blaze that on Tuesday threatened homes about 10km southeast of Bridgetown in the rural areas of Sunnyside, Kingston and Yornup has also been downgraded from an emergency warning to a watch and act.

The fire started near the intersection of Gomm Lane and Kingston Roads on Sunnyside, in the state’s heavily wooded southwest.

An earlier blaze threatening homes near the tiny Wheatbelt town of Kununoppin, north of Merredin, has been contained.