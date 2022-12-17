News State Western Australia News Leave to survive. Perth residents flee homes as bushfire bears down on city’s southern outskirts
Live

Leave to survive. Perth residents flee homes as bushfire bears down on city’s southern outskirts

Authorities say the blaze is a threat to life and property and has the potential to replicate last December's monstrous Treeton inferno. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Residents on the southern outskirts of Perth have been ordered to flee from a bushfire that threatens lives and homes.

West Australian fire authorities issued the emergency warning on Saturday afternoon at 12.52pm, Perth time.

The evacuation orders are in place for residents in an area bounded by Gemma Road to the north, Rockingham Road to the east, Dooley Street to the south and the coast to the west in parts of Henderson, Hope Valley, Naval Base and Wattleup in the Kwinana and Cockburn council areas.

Residents are being told they must act immediately to survive.

The bushfire started in grassland at the intersection of Rockingham Road and Lussky Road in Hope Valley.

If the way is clear, residents must leave now for a safer place and must not wait, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said.

Residents who cannot leave must take shelter in their home in a room away from the fire front and with access to two exits and water.

Leave now!

All doors and windows should be shut. Evaporative air conditioners should be off but water should continue to run through the system.

A watch and act warning is in place for residents further north, in an area bounded by Gemma Road to the south, Rockingham Road to the east, Nautical Road to the north and the coast to the west in parts of Henderson and Wattleup.

This means people who have a plan to leave or are unprepared should leave now.

DFES said those who plan to defend their homes should make final preparations to do so but mains water could not be relied upon and independent water supplies should be used.

Residents from the affected areas who are not at home have been advised not to return.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Greens alert widens — Woolies recalls two salads
petrol prices
Petrol prices start to rise before Christmas
That ’70s Show reboot: Who’s back, and what have they been up to?
World’s biggest fish tank bursts in Berlin aquarium
World Cup - Messi and Alvarez
Top clips: World Cup final two, Orion returns home and 88 keys under the sea 
Administrative Appeals Tribunal
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announces end of ‘disgraceful’ Administrative Appeals Tribunal