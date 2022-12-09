Murder charge over WA mother’s death

Live

A man has been charged with murdering a young Perth mother whose body was found in a Fremantle harbour.

The body of Helen Jeremy Solomon Marsuk, 25, was recovered from the water on Sunday morning at the Success boat harbour in South Fremantle.

West Australian police on Friday said a 21-year-old Gosnells man had been charged with her murder.

Homicide detectives had appealed to the public for information to help establish a timeline of Ms Marsuk’s movements in the days prior to her body being found.

They believe she was in the vicinity of Oats St in Carlisle on November 30, wearing a pink dress and carrying a pink handbag.

The accused man is due to appear in Armadale Magistrates Court on Friday.

– AAP