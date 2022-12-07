News State Western Australia News WA police seek clues over body in harbour
WA police seek clues over body in harbour

WA body harbour
The body of the 25-year-old woman was found in a Fremantle harbour Photo: AAP
Homicide detectives are seeking to unravel the last movements of a woman whose body was found in a Fremantle harbour.

The body of Helen Jeremy Solomon Marsuk, 25, was recovered from the water on Sunday morning at the Success boat harbour in South Fremantle.

West Australian police on Wednesday said detectives were establishing a timeline of Ms Marsuk’s movements in the days prior to the discovery.

They believe she was in the vicinity of Oats St in Carlisle on November 30, wearing a pink dress and carrying a pink handbag.

She is described as 152cm tall with a slim build, dark skin and short black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her movements is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

– AAP

