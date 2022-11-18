WA teen Cassius farewelled by loved ones

Live

The loved ones of Cassius Turvey have remembered a “smile like no other” as they laid the teenager to rest at a private funeral in Perth.

Cassius, a 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy, was allegedly chased and bashed with a metal pole as he walked home from school with friends on October 13.

He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital 10 days later.

Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, has been charged with his murder. He is yet to enter a plea and is due to return to court in January.

Family and friends who gathered at a church on Friday were greeted with a photograph of Cassius grinning, accompanied by the words: “A smile like no other that no one will forget”.

A coffin decorated with Indigenous art was accompanied by pallbearers as the service commenced with a mourning song and clapping sticks.

Niece Saraia Radcliffe told the service she had been born on the same day as Cassius and had shared a close bond with him.

“Cassius always found a way to make people laugh and his smile was infectious,” she said.

“How do I spend a birthday without you … you will forever be 15 and I will forever be broken.”

Mourners remembered Cassius as a role model to his friends who started his own lawnmowing business and always looked out for others.

His high school principal George Sekulla paid tribute to the warm and polite boy who went out of his way to open doors for staff.

“The pain and the sadness that this has caused is beyond words,” he said.

“When he entered a classroom, he would light up the room. He had the biggest smile that radiated warmth and a lot of affection for everyone.

“Cassius was everyone’s friend and Cassius had so many friends.”

Rallies and vigils honouring Cassius were held across the nation and overseas earlier this month.

His basketball coach Cheryl Kickett-Tucker noted the impact Cassius had made on his community in both life and death.

“Cassius, you are our warrior for our people until we all meet again,” she said.

A hip-hop track written for Cassius, Forever 15, was played to the service, as was a video of Indigenous country music star Troy Cassar-Daley performing his track (Make the Most of) Everyday With You in the boy’s honour.

His mother Mechelle Turvey and other family members wept as K.D. Lang’s rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah rang through the church.

Detectives have said Brearley was a passenger in a ute carrying three other people when he got out and allegedly pursued Cassius and his friends.

Police have declined to speculate on whether the alleged attack was racially motivated.

Noongar leaders have condemned what they described as a cowardly and racist act, saying families have been left fearing for the safety of their children.

No one else has been charged in connection with the incident.

– AAP