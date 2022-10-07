Man critically injured in WA shark attack

Live

A man has reportedly been seriously injured in a shark attack off Port Hedland, in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Emergency crews brought the man back to shore after Friday’s attack, and he was being treated by paramedics.

There are some reports the man, who is in his 30s, is in a critical condition.

The ABC reports that two St John Ambulance crews were called to Richardsons Boat Ramp in Port Hedland just after 11.30am on Friday (local time).

The attack apparently happened some distance from shore.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service has been alerted but it has not been confirmed if the injured man will be transported.

WA’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development confirmed it was investigating Friday’s incident. It urged beach users to take extra care.

Police and ambulances remained on scene.

-more to come