Ex-senator charged for election nomination

An arrest warrant has been issued for former federal senator Rod Culleton on a charge of providing false information to election officials.

The Australian Federal Police say the 58-year-old was charged after the Australian Electoral Commission raised concerns during the recent federal election that he may have signed a false declaration as part of his Senate nomination.

Culleton was due to face Perth Magistrates Court on September 30 but failed to attend, prompting the court to issue the warrant.

The AFP alleges he falsely declared his financial circumstances, including that he was not an undischarged bankrupt.

The Australian Constitution prevents any person who is an undischarged bankrupt from serving as a federal MP.

Culleton was elected to parliament in 2016 as a senator for One Nation in WA, but he later resigned to be an independent.

He was disqualified from serving after he was declared bankrupt by the Federal Court.

Before the May federal poll, the AEC referred him to the AFP for investigation.

It noted he was listed on the national personal insolvency index as an undischarged bankrupt.

The commission previously said Culleton’s name would still appear on the ballot paper, but he would be ineligible to sit if elected.

“The AEC cannot reject a nomination even if it contains a false declaration as to the eligibility of that person to stand for election,” a commission spokesman said.

Culleton faces a maximum 12-month jail term if convicted.

– AAP