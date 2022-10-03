News State Western Australia News Two men killed in Western Australia helicopter crash
Two men killed in Western Australia helicopter crash

police
Two men have died after the helicopter they were in crashed in Western Australia's wheatbelt region. Photo: AAP
Two men have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Western Australian wheatbelt.

The two-seat Robinson R22 helicopter went down near the Cowcowing Lakes at Booralaming on Sunday.

It had left Koorda earlier in the day along with 10 planes taking part in a club event.

When the two men failed to arrive at Jandakot Airport, police were alerted about 3.45pm by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s joint rescue coordination centre.

An AMSA search jet then found the wreck.

Police went to the scene and confirmed there were no survivors. A man in his 70s and another in his 50s died.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is sending investigators to the scene on Monday and WA Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

“Over coming days ATSB investigators will survey and map the accident site and collect any relevant components for further examination and analysis at the ATSB’s technical facilities tin Canberra,” Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said in a statement.

“They will also obtain and review any recorded data, weather information, witness reports, and aircraft operator procedures and maintenance records.

Anyone who may have seen or heard the aircraft in any phase of its flight, or who may have footage of any kind is asked to contact witness@atsb.gov.au.

A preliminary report is expected in six to eight weeks.

– AAP

