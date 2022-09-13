News State Western Australia News WA man killed by pet kangaroo
Police believe the man apparently killed by a kangaroo was keeping the wild animal as a pet. Photo: Getty
A man has died from injuries after an apparent attack by his pet kangaroo in Western Australia’s south.

Paramedics were called to the man’s property in Redmond, near Albany on Sunday night after the 77-year-old was found by a relative with serious injuries.

Police were called to assist after the kangaroo prevented the ambulance crew from accessing the injured man, who died at the scene.

A WA Police spokesman said officers had to shoot the marsupial dead because it posed an ongoing threat to emergency responders.

The man is believed to have been attacked by the kangaroo earlier in the day. Police believe it was a wild animal that was being kept as a pet.

A police report will be prepared for the coroner.

Kangaroo attacks are rare. The last reported death due to the marsupial is believed to have been in NSW in 1936.

-with AAP

Topics:

Western Australia
