Trial dates set for MP on WA abuse charges

james hayward mp
James Hayward is set to face a trial next August after pleading not guilty to child abuse charges. Photo: AAP
A West Australian MP accused of child sexual abuse will stand trial next August, more than 18 months after being charged.

James Hayward has pleaded not guilty to four charges relating to the alleged abuse of an eight-year-old girl.

The 52-year-old resigned from the WA Nationals after the charges were laid in December but has continued to sit in the upper house as an independent.

Hayward’s case returned to the WA District Court on Friday, where Chief Judge Julie Wager listed the matter for a five-day trial beginning on August 21, 2023.

His alleged victim is scheduled to give pre-recorded evidence at a hearing in February.

Hayward, who entered not guilty pleas earlier this year, did not attend Friday’s hearing. His lawyer Gerald Yin confirmed he had complied with his bail restrictions.

– AAP

