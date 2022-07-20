News State Western Australia News Three children dead in WA house fire
Updated:
Live

Three children dead in WA house fire

Three children have died after a house fire in Port Hedland in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Police said the fire, on Anderson Street in Port Hedland, was reported to emergency services about 4.45pm on Tuesday.

Once the fire was brought under control, firefighters found the bodies of the children inside the house.

Detectives remained at the scene on Tuesday night. Specialist investigators from the Major Crime Division and Forensics will travel to Port Hedland to continue investigations on Wednesday.

Western Australia
