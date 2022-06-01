News State Western Australia News One of five charges dropped against WA MP
Live

One of five charges dropped against WA MP

james hayward mp
WA MP James Hayward faces four child sexual abuse charges after one charge was discontinued. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

One of five child sexual abuse charges against Western Australian MP James Hayward has been dropped.

A prosecutor told Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday that the charge had been discontinued on the grounds that the conduct was sufficiently reflected in the other four charges.

The discontinued charge alleged Hayward persistently engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 16.

He is accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

Magistrate Lynette Dias noted that a plea of not guilty had been recorded on February 21.

Hayward resigned from the National Party in December 2021 after the charges were pressed but has continued to sit in the state parliament.

He remains on bail with the case adjourned for him to face the District Court on August 19.

Follow Us

Live News

albanese cabinet
Historic firsts as Albanese’s new cabinet is sworn in
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he faces ‘extremist’ charges
Net zero
Michael Pascoe: Time to chill about the election – we’re only regaining balance
star wars
‘Something for everybody’: Future of the franchise excites Star Wars fans
superfoods
Why you shouldn’t trust research that claims a single foodstuff has amazing health benefits
tesla electric vehicle
How much can you really save with an electric vehicle?