Tourists injured in serious WA boating accident

Up to a 25 tourists are believed to have been injured in a serious accident off the Kimberley coast.

Reports were emerging on Friday afternoon that a tourist boat had capsized or run ashore at Horizontal Falls, about around 100 kilometres north of Derby, in Western Australia’s north-west.

Perth police said the accident involved a tourist vessel carrying about 25 people, an an area known for large tides, whirlpools and strong currents.

Broome police said the incident was ongoing but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

By mid-afternoon (AEST), the ABC was reporting that seaplanes had begun landing in Broome, carrying the injured.

Some were believed to be seriously hurt, and been flown directly to hospital in Perth.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, tour operator Horizontal Falls Seaplane Adventures said it was working with authorities to help the injured passengers.

“Falls Express, guided by an experienced skipper during an early-morning tour, was involved in the incident while travelling through the falls,” the statement said.

“The vessel immediately returned to the pontoon.”

The company said there were 26 passengers and two crew on board the vessel. It did not say how many had been injured.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service was also on the accident scene.

Horizontal Falls are a major Kimberley tourist attraction, attracting thousands of tourists every year.

The drawcard is a fast-moving tidal current that squeezes through two narrow gorges of the McLarty Range in Talbot Bay. One of the gaps is just 10 metres wide.

The water rushes through the twin gaps, producing waterfalls turned on their side. The powerful Kimberley tides can rise and fall more than 10 metres.

Called Garaangaddim by traditional owners, the falls have been described by David Attenborough as “one of the greatest natural wonders of the world”.