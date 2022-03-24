Two men charged over McGowan threats

Live

Two men have been charged after threats were made against West Australian Premier Mark McGowan and his family.

Both threats were made in February and involved a suspicious package being sent to Mr McGowan’s Rockingham electorate office and threats made online during a phone call.

A 58-year-old Melville man has been charged with making a statement or doing an act to create false apprehension as to the existence of a danger or threat.

A 52-year-old Mahomets Flats man has been charged with making a threat to unlawfully do an act, possessing a prohibited drug and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The first man was bailed to appear in Rockingham Magistrates Court on April 7 and the second was bailed to appear in Geraldton Magistrates Court on April 14.

In February, Mr McGowan revealed threats had been made against his wife and children and linked the incidents to anti-vaccine mandate protesters.

Last year, the premier and his staff received death threats over the introduction of vaccine mandates, prompting the temporary closure of his electorate office.