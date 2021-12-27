Emergency warnings for two WA fires

Live

Burning embers are likely to be blown around homes under threat from a bushfire raging in searing temperatures in Western Australia.

Authorities have warned an ember attack is likely from a fire in the Perth hills, where firefighters have battled to save homes in Warrigal Estate during the early hours of Monday.

Residents were told it was too late to leave but the blaze is now contained and controlled.

“Homes in Warrigal Estate may be under threat by embers and you should leave if it is safe to do so,” the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said in its latest warning just after 8 am.

The warning covers people and homes in the area bounded by Government Road, Old Northam Road, Forge Farm Riding School, Liberton Road and Jason Street in parts of Wooroloo, Chidlow and Gidgegannup.

An evacuation centre is open at Mundaring Arena on Mundaring Weir Road in Mundaring.

There are 100 firefighters monitoring and mopping up the blaze, which was reported at 3.41 pm on Boxing Day and burnt 164.5 hectares.

An emergency warning was also in place for a fierce bushfire threatening homes in the Augusta-Margaret River Shire, about 300 kilometres south of Perth.

Winds are strengthening in the area, and while the fire is contained it is not yet controlled.

People have been urged to leave Treeton and Osmington if the way was clear or to shelter in their homes if they cannot leave.

The warning was increased from the watch-and-act level on Sunday afternoon due to weather conditions and the fire growing on heavy fuel loads.

There is an evacuation centre at the Margaret River Recreation Centre.

The warnings came as the state endures a spell of hot weather, with Perth recording maximum temperatures of 42C and 43C on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

– AAP