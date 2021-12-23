COVID alarm in Perth after nightclub scare

Live

Contact tracing is underway after a person infected with COVID-19 attended a Perth nightclub over the weekend.

The Geisha Bar in Northbridge has confirmed it has been classified as an exposure site between 12-3am on Sunday.

“We are working with WA Health to provide all contact registers and we are waiting on further instructions,” the venue posted on Facebook on Thursday.

A screenshot circulating on social media showed a text message sent by WA Health instructing attendees to get tested and isolate until a negative result is returned.

WA Health has been contacted for comment.

-AAP