Bushfire prompts evacuation south of Perth

A bushfire near the popular tourist destination of Margaret River in Western Australia has become more intense and people in the area have been told to evacuate.

Emergency WA issued the threat warning late on Wednesday to residents in the Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park region in the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River.

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes,” the agency said in a message reissued on Thursday morning.

“If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place.”

Emergency WA said the fire was escalating due to a heavy fuel load on the park floor.

The fire started near the intersection of Caves Road and Calgarup Road in Boranup, almost 300km south of Perth.

The WA west coast is set for high temperatures and windy conditions on Thursday, with a forecast peak of 36 degrees Celsius for the Perth metropolitan area.

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions is overseeing the firefighting operation, which is supported by local brigades and water-bombing aircraft.