News State Western Australia News Cleo’s accused abductor faces WA court
Updated:
Live

Cleo’s accused abductor faces WA court

Cleo Smith
The man accused of abducting four-year-old Cleo Smith has faced a Carnarvon court via videolink. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Cleo Smith’s alleged abductor has made a brief court appearance after having spent more than a month in a maximum-security remand prison in Perth.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, is accused of taking four-year-old Cleo from her family’s tent at the remote Blowholes campsite in Western Australia.

He faced a magistrate in Carnarvon via videolink from Casuarina Prison on Monday, charged with multiple offences including forcibly taking a child under 16.

Bail was not considered and Mr Kelly was remanded in custody to reappear on January 24 for a further legal advice hearing.

Cleo was found alive and well in early November, 18 days after she went missing from the campsite.

She was rescued from a property just minutes from her family home in the nearby town of Carnarvon, almost 1000 kilometres north of Perth.

Police forced entry to the home and found Cleo alone in a room, physically unharmed and playing with toys.

Mr Kelly was arrested on a nearby street about the same time. He is alleged to have acted alone and is yet to enter a plea to his charges.

Police say he has no connection to Cleo’s family.

Mr Kelly appeared before a magistrate in Carnarvon last month and was remanded in custody ahead of the matter returning to the same court.

He was shackled and accompanied by armed riot squad guards on a charter flight from Carnarvon to Perth after his first court appearance.

The extra security was put in place after Mr Kelly was twice hospitalised with self-inflicted injuries while in custody.

– AAP

Topics:

Cleo Smith Instagram News Western Australia
Follow Us

Live News

snake spider summer nsw
Snakes, spiders tipped to surge in summer
sydney rail strike
NSW bus, train drivers go on strike
zambia teenager crocodile
British teen survives Zambia croc attack
Grant Denyer
Grant Denyer wins battle with New Idea over ‘false’ affair story
northern territory covid
NT toddler tests positive for coronavirus
wa ashes test
‘No brainer’: WA’s bold bid to snatch Adelaide Ashes Test