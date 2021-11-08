News State Western Australia News Nurse charged with faking COVID vaccine jab
Nurse charged with faking COVID vaccine jab

A nurse at a private medical centre in Perth is accused of faking to give a COVID-19 vaccine dose. Photo: AAP
A Perth nurse accused of faking a COVID-19 vaccine jab to a teenager has been charged.

The 51-year-old registered nurse, who works at private medical centre in the suburb of St James, was allegedly observed by a doctor on Sunday failing to administer a shot to a teen who she knew.

It is alleged the nurse inserted the needle into the teenager’s arm but didn’t push down on the plunger.

She then is accused of disposing of the full syringe and making a false entry in the medical records system, which recorded that another medical centre staffer had administered the dose instead of herself.

The medical centre reported the alleged breach to WA Police and she was arrested at her Byford home before being charged.

She will face a Perth court later on Monday charged with one count of gain benefit by fraud.

Western Australia
