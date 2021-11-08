Body found after boat capsizes in WA creek

Live

A body has been found after a skipper went missing when his boat overturned in a creek in Western Australia’s north.

The vessel overturned at Airport Creek, a tidal river system about five kilometres south-west of Derby, on Sunday afternoon with two men, a woman and two girls on board.

The four passengers waded through marshland to safety. But the skipper remained missing.

His 6.4-metre Chivers sports cab was found on the shoreline about 17 kilometres south of its capsized location.

On Monday afternoon (ADST), WA Police confirmed a body had been found, believed to be that of the missing man.

His family has been alerted and a report will be prepared for the coroner.