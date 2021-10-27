Top-secret technology used in search for Cleo: PM

Live

Australian Federal Police are using top-secret technology as they join the search to find missing four-year-old Cleo Smith, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed.

The PM’s revelation on Perth radio came as police returned to the Smith family home to search it again as the hunt for the little girl neared two weeks.

Mr Morrison assured Cleo’s family and and all West Australians on Tuesday that world-leading tactics were being used to look for her.

Cleo disappeared from her family tent at the Blowholes Campground in Carnarvon, in remote north-western WA, on October 16. There has been no trace of her since, and she is thought to have been snatched.

The PM described the events as “heartbreaking”, but said he could not go into detail about the tech the federal police were using.

“But in terms of technology and tradecraft, the AFP have some very advanced capabilities, leading edge, not just here in Australia but all around the world,” he told 6PR Radio.

“As much as I’d love to reveal exactly what some of those are, and how they’re being used, we certainly can’t talk about that on air.

“But the AFP are there, they’ve joined that process. I’m very pleased to say that they’re helping in every way they possibly can, through their intelligence capabilities, their technology and their forensics abilities.

“I just hope we can find Cleo, I just really do. I just think the whole nation is just waiting and hoping and praying – we certainly are.”

Meanwhile, WA forensic police have again searched Cleo’s family home in Carnarvon. On Saturday, they swept it for fingerprints.

There is no suggestion of family involvement in her disappearance.

Superintendent Rod Wilde confirmed the search was a typical part of any such major investigation.

Police have also reportedly seized CCTV footage from a home off the Coastal Highway in their search for a mystery vehicle. Superintendent Wilde said two “credible sources” saw a car turning out of Blowholes Road between 3-3.30am on October 16.

The Seven Network reports police have seized the footage, which shows a car driving off from the area.

Cleo was last seen in the family tent at 1.30am on Saturday, October, 16. When the family woke at 6am, she and her sleeping back were gone – with the zipper to the tent pushed up too high for the four-year-old to reach.

Last week, the WA government announced a $1 million reward for information that could lead to finding Cleo.

On Monday, Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch said there had been a “significant amount” of reports to Crime Stoppers since.

He said police were still processing large amounts of information.