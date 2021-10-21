Live

Cleo Smith’s mum has issued a heartbreaking plea for her daughter’s safe return, holding hope that her four year old will come home.

On Thursday, Ellie Smith posted on Instagram photographs of Cleo with emotional messages of faith, hoping to see her eldest daughter again.

The search for the missing four-year-old went into its sixth day, as police admitted their was evidence to suggest she was taken from her Western Australian campsite.

“I miss you. I love you. Please come home to me,” Ms Smith’s Instagram Story read, linking to a WA Police post about her missing child.

“My sweet girl. Come home to me,” the mother of two posted, accompanying an image of Cleo.

WA authorities have confirmed the family’s tent was found unzipped at a height Cleo could not have reached after she disappeared from the popular Blowholes site, on WA’s north-west coast, early on Saturday.

The little girl’s red and black sleeping bag is also missing.

Homicide detectives are assisting local police, and investigators have spoken to up to 20 registered sex offenders in the Carnarvon area. There are no suspects in the child’s disappearance as yet.

Detectives are also re-examining nearby shacks along the coastline.

“There’s circumstances around her disappearance that make it very concerning and it’s things like the fact that the (tent) zipper was allegedly up so high, the sleeping bag is missing,” Inspector Jon Munday said on Wednesday.

“We are hopeful that Cleo is still alive and we’re operating on the premise that she is still alive, so we’re going to keep searching until we find her.”

Inspector Munday said the family were Carnarvon locals and he understood they had set up their tent “in the same vicinity as people they knew”.

Ms Smith has said the little girl would never wander off on her own and someone must know where she is.

She has made several pleas for help to find her missing daughter, with posts on her Facebook page on Sunday, as well as speaking to journalists on Tuesday.

She said she and her partner Jake Gliddon had last seen Cleo about 1.30am on Saturday in the family’s tent. They woke about 6am, when Cleo’s infant sister Isla wanted a bottle, only to discover Cleo was gone and the tent was “completely open”.

“She would never leave us, she would never leave the tent,” Ms Smith said, describing Cleo as a beautiful and delicate girl with “the biggest heart”.

– with AAP