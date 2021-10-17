News State Western Australia News Fears grow for girl who vanished in the night from WA campsite
Updated:
Fears grow for girl who vanished in the night from WA campsite

Little Cleo went to sleep with mum Ellie in their tent but was nowhere to be found in the morning. Photo: WA Police
The mother of a four-year-old girl missing from a campsite in rural Western Australia says she misses the sparkle in her daughters eyes.

Cleo Smith was last seen about 1.30am on Saturday at the Blowholes campsite on the coast at Macleod, north of Carnarvon.

The girl was wearing a pink one-piece sleepsuit with a blue and yellow pattern when last seen.

Her worried mother, Ellie Smith, took to social media early on Sunday pleading for help.

“It’s been over 24 hours since I last seen the sparkle in my little girls eyes! Please help me find her,” she posted.

Earlier, Ms Smith posted that she had woken at 6am on Saturday to find her daughter wasn’t in their shared tent.

She described Cleo’s disappearance as “very very unusual”.

A full land search, including marine and air assets, was scheduled to resume at first light on Sunday.

-AAP

