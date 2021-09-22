Infected NSW truckie sparks virus scare in WA

Live

WA has confirmed another COVID case in the community after an infected truck driver from NSW travelled into the state.

In a snap media conference on Wednesday, Health Minister Roger Cook said the truck driver tested negative on September 13.

He drove into Western Australia on September 16, before leaving the next day.

He tested positive on September 18. His co-driver has returned negative tests.

“Our contact tracing team is literally in the middle of double and triple checking a lot of this information as we speak,” Mr Cook said.

He said the drivers slept in their truck and had minimal contact with WA locals while in the state. They also wore masks every time they left the vehicle.

The first driver has had one dose of a COVID vaccine, while the status of the other driver is uncertain.

Mr Cook said e expected only a small number of potential contacts, most likely among people who visited refuelling sites.

There was also likely to be similar exposure sites in South Australia.

Mr Cook said the discovery of the man’s infection would not prompt any immediate changes to arrangements for the AFL grand final, where 60,000 people are expected at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

But he said that could change if there were more infections.

“It really depends on the positive cases and the background to those cases,” he said.

“If there’s a mystery component, that gives us greater causes for concern.”

WA Commissioner of Police Chris Dawson urged people who had tickets for Saturday’s match to head to the stadium early.

“What we don’t want from a public safety perspective is people all rushing in at the same time, so let’s use your common sense,” he said.

“Take the time to go there early and expect that there may be some delays.”