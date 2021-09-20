News State Western Australia News WA bushfire a threat to lives and homes
Updated:
Live

WA bushfire a threat to lives and homes

A fire southwest of Broome in WA is burning out of control. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A bushfire burning southwest of Broome in Western Australia is a threat to lives and homes in the area, Emergency WA says.

The blaze is burning out of control in a northerly direction near Shamrock Garden Station at Lagrange.

Fire crews are on the scene conducting backburning operations.
A watch and act warning has been issued for local residents.

WA Emergency has issued the following instructions for affected residents. Here’s what to do under Watch and Act alert:

  • If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear
  • If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now
  • If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires
  • Keep doors and windows closed and turn off evaporative air-conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible
  • If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous
  • If you are in an area subject to COVID-19 restrictions, put your bushfire plan into action now and continue to follow precautions to minimise spread of the virus
  • Click here for updated advice from WA Emergency.

-AAP

Topics:

Bushfires Western Australia
Follow Us

Live News

koalas australia
Koalas in rapid decline across Australia
‘Nothing illegal’: Barnaby Joyce says he wants Christian Porter back as minister
north korea aukus
‘Undesirable, dangerous’: North Korea blasts AUKUS pact
BIG W
Closed Big W stores become vaccination hubs in Sydney
cfmeu covid protest
Tradies storm union offices in furious COVID protest
‘Checkmate!’: The Queen’s Gambit, The Crown among streaming winners in Emmy Awards