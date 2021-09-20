WA bushfire a threat to lives and homes

Live

A bushfire burning southwest of Broome in Western Australia is a threat to lives and homes in the area, Emergency WA says.

The blaze is burning out of control in a northerly direction near Shamrock Garden Station at Lagrange.

Fire crews are on the scene conducting backburning operations.

A watch and act warning has been issued for local residents.

WA Emergency has issued the following instructions for affected residents. Here’s what to do under Watch and Act alert:

If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires

Keep doors and windows closed and turn off evaporative air-conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous

If you are in an area subject to COVID-19 restrictions, put your bushfire plan into action now and continue to follow precautions to minimise spread of the virus

-AAP