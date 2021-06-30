One more local case in Perth on day two of lockdown

Western Australia had one new local case of coronavirus on Wednesday, with health authorities working to determined how it was contracted.

The 37-year-old man has been in quarantine and is not likely to have been infectious while in the community, Premier Mark McGowan said.

“At this point it is too early to say exactly how he acquired the virus,” Mr McGowan said.

The man is being interviewed by contract tracers and there are two possible scenarios as to how he caught the virus, he said.

He was at the Mobius Health and Performance gym at Joondalup in suburban Perth on June 22 in the same exposure period as another case.

He also went to the same gym on June 26 during the exposure period of a different case.

He was initially tested on Sunday, returning a negative result, but was tested a second time on Tuesday after developing symptoms.

Anyone who has been at the gym since June 22 is being urged to contact WA Health immediately to arrange a test.

WA also had three more cases in the state hotel quarantine system.

Mr McGowan announced all 175 miners, who returned to the state after working at a Northern Territory mine, have returned an initial negative test.

“These results are very pleasing. We know this mine outbreak is currently causing significant problems in other jurisdictions around Australia,” Mr McGowan said.

More than two million people in the Perth and neighbouring Peel region entered a four-day lockdown on Tuesday to combat an outbreak linked to NSW.