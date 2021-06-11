News State Western Australia News Shark attack off WA’s north-west coast
Updated:

Shark attack off WA’s north-west coast

coral bay shark attack
Coral Bay is a popular tourist destination on WA's north-west coast. Photo: Getty
A snorkeler has been attacked by a shark while swimming at a popular  reef in Coral Bay, on Western Australia’s north-west coast.

WA’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said the man, whose age has not been provided, suffered foot injuries after being bitten by a two-metre bronze whaler shark at Five Finger Reef, south of Coral Bay on Friday morning.

He was being treated for his injuries at the Coral Bay Nursing Post.

DPIRD said it was investigating the incident, and warned other swimmers in the area to take extra care. The beach at Five Finger Reef has been closed temporarily.

Friday’s attack came less than three months after a man in his 20s was bitten by a shark while spear-fishing in Coral Bay. His fiancee, a trainee paramedic, gave emergency first aid before he was flown to Perth for emergency treatment.

Coral Bay is about 1200 kilometres north of Perth, in the Shire of Carnarvon. Bordered by the Ningaloo Reef, it is a popular tourist destination, particularly in winter.

-more to come

