The state government has announced West Australians aged between 30 and 49 will be able to access the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from Thursday, June 10.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the expansion was a move to “build momentum” for the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those aged between 30 and 49 will receive the Pfizer vaccine at state-run clinics beginning Thursday, while bookings can be made from Tuesday.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to those aged over 50.

Mr McGowan said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 16 and over were also now eligible to receive an injection.

The state-run clinics include the hubs at Claremont, Kwinana, Redcliffe and Joondalup.

They will be scaled-up next week to administer the vaccine to the younger cohort, with appointments available at Claremont Showgrounds for those aged 30-49 from Thursday.

Earlier, South Australia also extended its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. All people aged 40-49 will be eligible for a COVID shot, with the allocation of $86 million in the June state budget budget to further expand the program.

SA has also approved access to the Pfizer vaccine for all disability workers.

