News State Western Australia News Fuel scare forced plane to make emergency on WA highway

Fuel scare forced plane to make emergency on WA highway

A Cessna Conquest identical to the one with ten passengers that glided to a safe landing on a WA highway. Photo: Cessna
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

With only one engine working and a mayday distress signal activated, the pilot of a light plane carrying 10 people over the outback was still confident of a safe landing.

Then the other engine died.

The dramatic descent of the o: cessna onto a highway near Broome has been revealed this week in a report published by Australia’s transport investigation agency, the ATSB.

Pre-flight checks on March 2, 2018, showed sufficient fuel to complete the scheduled passenger service between Fitzroy Crossing and Broome in northern WA.

But even shortly after takeoff the pilot noticed irregularities, despite the fuel gauges remaining stable.

As the pilot conducted engine checks, the right engine lost power, prompting him to declare a mayday, the report read.

“The pilot advised that the left engine was still operating, and they would be able to reach Broome,” investigators reported.

“However, shortly after, the left engine also lost power.”

Still at about 4000 feet, the pilot decided the aircraft would not reach Broome and so instead headed for the Great Northern Highway, where he landed. All passengers were uninjured.

“A photo of the fuel quantity gauges taken approximately one hour after landing indicated about 1120 lb fuel on board. Subsequent inspections identified that little or no usable fuel was on boar,” the investigators noted.

A subsequent examination of the plane’s fuel system found water – possibly the result of condensation from a humid environment – in the fuel tanks, “resulting in over-reading of the fuel quantity”.

Once the water was removed, the gauges functioned properly.

The ATSB noted among its findings that the pilot was able to identify a suitable landing area and conduct a forced landing without injury to passengers or damage to the aircraft.

-with AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

How playing video games can help combat memory loss and boost fitness
Alan Kohler: Bitcoin is no bubble. It is part of a future we do not fully understand
The four ways to find Scott Morrison's lies
Dennis Atkins: Scott Morrison’s four favourite ways to bend the truth
Affordable suburbs that are also liveable
These are the suburbs where housing affordability meets liveability
Life under occupation: The misery at the heart of the conflict
guest wears a black fringy scarf, a white sweater, outside Chloe, during Paris Fashion Week
Kirstie Clements: Fashionwise, now is the winter of our disconnect