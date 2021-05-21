Authorities are responding to a suspected shark attack off the coast of Broome in Western Australia’s Kimberley region.

It is believed a man was bitten by the three-metre tiger shark about 11:00am (WST) off Quondong Beach, which is about 40–50 kilometres north of the town.

The man was diving off a boat when the attack occurred.

A boat transported him to Cable Beach in Broome.

The man is believed to have a laceration to his arm and initial reports suggest he is conscious and requires hospitalisation, but is not critically ill.

St John Ambulance is on standby.

The tourist hotspot has seen two previous shark attacks in the past six months.

Broome local Charles Cernobori was bodyboarding in Cable Beach when he was bitten by a bull shark and died from his injuries in November.

Less than a month later, authorities were forced to close the popular stretch of beach again after a surfer’s board was bitten by a shark.

WA Police and local rangers are monitoring the waters around Broome, but Cable Beach will not be closed.

-more to come