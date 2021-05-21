News State Western Australia News Diver attacked by a shark off WA beach
Updated:

Diver attacked by a shark off WA beach

It is believed the man was attacked by a tiger shark this morning. Photo: Guy Harvey/Ocean Foundation
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Authorities are responding to a suspected shark attack off the coast of Broome in Western Australia’s Kimberley region.

It is believed a man was bitten by the three-metre tiger shark about 11:00am (WST) off Quondong Beach, which is about 40–50 kilometres north of the town.

The man was diving off a boat when the attack occurred.

A boat transported him to Cable Beach in Broome.

The man is believed to have a laceration to his arm and initial reports suggest he is conscious and requires hospitalisation, but is not critically ill.

St John Ambulance is on standby.

The tourist hotspot has seen two previous shark attacks in the past six months.

Broome local Charles Cernobori was bodyboarding in Cable Beach when he was bitten by a bull shark and died from his injuries in November.

Less than a month later, authorities were forced to close the popular stretch of beach again after a surfer’s board was bitten by a shark.

WA Police and local rangers are monitoring the waters around Broome, but Cable Beach will not be closed.

-more to come

Topics:

Sharks Western Australia
Follow Us

Trending Now

JobKeeper unemployment
‘Mixed bag’: Australia climbs JobKeeper cliff as unemployment falls in April
Six side hustles you can do from home to boost your income
Julia Gillard, Greg Hunt and Linda Burney are calling for confidence in AstraZeneca
Julia Gillard, Greg Hunt, Linda Burney sing praises of AstraZeneca
Air strikes on Gaza to stop as Israel security cabinet approves ceasefire
brooke blurton is bachelorette australia 2021
Bachelorette Brooke Blurton makes history, but we still might butcher it
Anti-drink driving campaigns have been successful in Australia.
Road safety to sunscreen: How Australia’s past health campaigns compare to vaccine push