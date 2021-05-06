News State Western Australia News Rules eased as WA records no new community COVID cases
Premier Mark McGowan has relaxed Perth's coronavirus restrictions. Photo: ABC News
Perth and Peel residents will no longer have to wear masks in public places from after midnight Saturday with a few exceptions, the West Australian Premier has announced.

The easing of restrictions comes after a fourth consecutive day of no new local cases.

Masks will no longer be required except on public transport, hospitals, aged and disability homes and events with more than 1000 people.

High school students will no longer have to wear masks, and masks will also no longer need to be worn in gyms or at work.

Under the relaxed rules, people will be able to have up to 100 people at their homes and nightclubs and casinos will reopen.

Stadium capacity will return to 75 per cent.

The new restrictions will remain in place for seven days, until May 15.

“The reason we are able to ease these restrictions is because of the efforts of the people of Perth and Peel,” Mr McGowan said.

“We must continue our healthy habits so we can return to pre-lockdown life.”

Mr McGowan also announced small businesses in Perth and Peel that were impacted by the ANZAC Day weekend lockdown would soon be able to apply for $2,000 grants.

The program will support an estimated 15,000 businesses across hospitality, catering and staging, fitness, hair and beauty, and creative and the performing arts sectors.

Businesses must be able to demonstrate losses incurred for perishable goods, cancellations or other unforeseen costs as a result of the lockdown.

-with agencies

