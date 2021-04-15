News State Western Australia News Police investigating death of 11-month-old baby after infant’s body found at Perth school
The baby's body was found on the premises of Kingsway Christian College last night. Photo: ABC News
An 11-month-old baby has been found dead at a school in the northern Perth suburb of Darch.

The baby’s body was found on the premises of Kingsway Christian College last night, with emergency services called to the scene.

WA Police said detectives from the Major Crime Squad had launched an investigation into the infant’s death.

They were joined at the scene by forensic investigators and St John Ambulance officers.

Police released a statement this morning saying a person was assisting them with their inquiries.

The circumstances surrounding the baby’s death are unclear but further information is expected to be released later today.

It is understood a vehicle at the school was inspected by officers and was later towed away sometime after midnight.

