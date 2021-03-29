News State Western Australia News WA man faces murder charge over death of baby girl
Updated:

WA man faces murder charge over death of baby girl

baby murder charge. perth
The baby died in hospital two days after being admitted with brain injuries. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A 30-year-old man is set to be charged with the murder of a three-month-old baby girl in Perth’s northern suburbs.

The baby was taken to hospital with brain injuries on Friday, March 12, after an alleged incident at a home in Girrawheen.

Western Australian Police said the baby died two days later.

The Girrawheen man was arrested and faced court on Sunday March 14, charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Police said the charge against the man would be upgraded by Homicide Squad detectives to murder when he appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court on Monday.

-ABC

Topics:

Western Australia
Follow Us

Trending Now

Alan Kohler: The three-year housing bomb
I’ve been harassed at work, but I expected more from leaders in the ‘Canberra bubble’
Australia’s cup-stacking champion: 18-year-old Jaydyn Coggins
financial-planning
Ask the Expert: Claiming tax deductions on money paid into super
brisbane lockdown
‘Significant community transmission’: Greater Brisbane to go into snap three-day lockdown
On This Day: Supermodel Elle Macpherson was born in Sydney
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video