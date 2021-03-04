Two people have died after a light plane crashed near the popular tourist town of Exmouth in Western Australia’s northwest.

WA Police say the microlight aircraft was reported overdue from an aerodrome in Exmouth at about 4.30pm local time on Wednesday.

“Two occupants have been located deceased and a recovery operation will commence at first light today,” the police spokesman said.

Hours later, it was found south of Exmouth.

A recovery operation was set to commence at first light on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority said the crash would be investigated.

