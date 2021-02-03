Residents in the path of the bushfire raging in northeast Perth have been warned it is too late to leave and they must make plans for how they would survive if flames took hold of their shelters.

The Woorooloo blaze had destroyed at least 59 properties by Wednesday morning.

That number is expected to rise as firefighters get access to burnt areas.

An expected shift in winds could further complicate the task ahead for crews that have been battling the fire which at times shot embers more than three kilometres ahead of the front.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted winds will swing south to southeasterly at speeds of 15 to 25 kilometres per hour by midday then increase to up to 40 kilometres per hour in the early afternoon.

There would also be little relief from the scorching heat for the more than 200 people fighting the bushfire, with temperatures remaining above 20 degrees in Perth overnight and expected to hit 34 degrees in the city on Wednesday.

Bushfire damage is real and devastating. Out Australian bush is drying through prolonged dry spells and increasing temperatures. This is the personal impact overnight in Perth, my home destroyed #ClimateCrisis #bushfires #perthfires pic.twitter.com/S6r09S3mQn — ozexcon (@ozexcon) February 2, 2021

“You need to shelter in your home in a room away from the fire front and make sure you can easily escape,” the latest alert from Western Australia authorities reads.

“You must shelter before the fire arrives, as the extreme heat will kill you well before the flames reach you.

“If your home catches on fire and the conditions inside become unbearable, you need to get out and go to an area that has already been burnt.”

Residents who are in lockdown areas or in self-isolation may defy coronavirus orders if their lives are in danger.

“You need to protect yourself and your family from the immediate danger of the bushfire first and foremost,” WA authorities said.

“Whether you are in lockdown or have been personally directed to quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

People in areas where it has been deemed too late to leave should shelter in a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.

Western Australia’s Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said late on Tuesday the number of homes lost is likely to climb.

“Tragically, 59 properties have been lost in this fire, and that number may increase as we continue to assess the extent of the damage,” Mr Clemm said.

He said crews had faced “a difficult and incredibly fast-moving” blaze that was spotting 3.5 kilometres ahead of the fire front at its peak on Monday night.

Some 2000 residents and businesses were left without power on Tuesday afternoon. Around 150 poles and 100 transformers were down in the fire scar area, Western Power said.

The state’s electricity provider was not able to safely access the fireground to repair the damaged infrastructure and restore power, but was working with the Department of Fire and Emergency Services to remove damaged power lines and poles.

Premier Mark McGowan said earlier on Tuesday that firefighters would continue to check destroyed homes in the rural suburb of Tilden Park to check if any lives had been lost.

He said a large aerial tanker was en route from NSW to help battle the blaze and the prime minister had been briefed on the situation.

“This is an extremely dangerous fire and a serious situation. Weather conditions are extremely volatile,” the premier said.

“Please do everything you can to keep you and your family safe and look after each other.”

-with AAP