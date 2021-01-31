Hard lockdown for Perth as WA’s coronavirus-free streak ends

Perth will enter a fast and hard lockdown after Western Australia’s 10-month coronavirus free streak ended with a hotel quarantine security guard in Perth testing positive to COVID-19.

Health officials have moved swiftly to implement a five-day lockdown, with widespread restrictions on businesses and public events and an extension of school holidays.

The Premier Mark McGowan has urged people to “be sensible and do the right thing”, asking the community to show calm and not rush to the shops.

The lockdown will come into effect in Perth, Peel and the South West from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm Friday – just as the nation had gone two-weeks without any community transmission.

There is concern that the quarantine worker, aged in his 20s, may have come in contact with people in quarantine who have the UK variant.

Mr McGowan said the man’s three housemates had so far testing negative.

“This man was tested on January 15, January 17, January 23,” the Premier said, adding that the man had a second job as a ride-share driver, but he had not worked in the time he was thought to be positive.

“His last day at work in [the] hotel (Four Points Sheraton) was Wednesday. So he worked in the hotel on the 26 and 27 which is Tuesday and Wednesday. We suspect he contracted the illness on the Tuesday or the Wednesday.

“So he went to the doctor and then he got COVID tested and we got the results last night. So we put in place a saliva test as quickly as we could, using the Health Department and appropriate protocols.”

He defended the state’s record on virus mitigation, despite the lessons learned from Victoria where the virus escaped from hotel quarantine.

“Well, we have worked to address that,” Mr McGowan said. “But it has been a difficult system to resolve, because essentially, you know, you rely a lot on trust.

“Because if people do an odd shift here or there, or elsewhere, it is hard to police that. We have been working on what protocols and arrangements we can work in place around that for some period of time, but it has been a hard period to resolve.

In any event, in the case of this person, the advice I have is that he has not worked a second job since he contracted the virus.”



Health Minister Roger Cook said contact tracing was underway.

“It is under investigation, obviously because something did go wrong and we do need to get to the bottom of it,” Mr Cook said.

“At this point in time we are investigating the current active cases in the hotel and undertaking genomic sequencing of those cases and that will be known in the next 24-48 hours and obviously do genomic sequencing on the individual himself.

“Once we have those details we will have the opportunity to provide you, or provide ourselves with further insights into where the gentleman contracted the disease, what variant or strain he contracted it from and in the context of that, what was the date.

“Just for clarity because people are wondering if they do or don’t go to work tomorrow. If you are in one of the big high-rises in the city or the public service, do you go to work or do you stay home? You only go to work if you are considered essential to the operation.

Mr Cook conceded there was concern that the Uk variant would be an issue.

“The reason why we are particularly interested around the UK variant is because we know he was on the floor with an active case, we do not know if that is the active case that he courted from or if it is from some other interaction in the work place full did he say if he went into a room?

“We know he did not go into a room and he did not expose himself unnecessarily and as a result of that we will undertake necessary investigations. This is obviously a very fresh situation and we are trying to get to the bottom of it.”

The lockdown means the only reason for residents to leave home are for shopping for essentials like groceries, medicine and necessary supplies, or medical or healthcare – including compassionate requirements and looking after the vulnerable

Pubs, clubs, playgrounds, and gyms will close. Restaurants will be takeaway only, and there will be no visitors allowed to care homes or hospitals.

Schools, which were due to be re-opened tomorrow, will remain closed for another week.

More to come …