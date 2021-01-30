WA eases travel restrictions with Victoria, Queensland

Western Australia will relax its hard border with Queensland and Victoria from next week.

Travellers from Queensland and Victoria will no longer have to self-isolate after arriving in WA, but will still have to complete a G2G pass declaration.

This includes stating which jurisdictions they have been in during the preceding two weeks and whether they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says Queensland will be moved to the “very-low-risk” category from midnight, February 1.

“We won’t hesitate to reinstate more stringent measures if we need to,” he said on Saturday.

Victoria will follow from next Friday, with the state also designated “very low-risk” from that time.

Victoria will reach the milestone of 28 days with no local cases on Tuesday, but Mr McGowan defended waiting until Friday to relax restrictions.

“Sometimes just adding that little bit of precaution is very wise,” he said.

NSW will be remain in the low-risk category, with arrivals still required to self-quarantine for two weeks and undergo a COVID test.

WA has recorded no community cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, marking nearly ten months without a virus case in the WA community.

But three cases have been detected in hotel quarantine in the past 24 hours.

Two of those cases are of the new variant strains of the virus, making a total of seven variant strain cases in the quarantine system.

“The fact we continue to record cases of COVID-19 and the new variant strains in hotel quarantine only enforces the need for us to take nothing for granted in the fight to keep COVID-19 out of our community,” Mr McGowan said.

-with AAP