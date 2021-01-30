News State Western Australia News WA eases travel restrictions with Victoria, Queensland
Updated:

WA eases travel restrictions with Victoria, Queensland

WA Premier Mark McGowan says NSW will remain the in the "low-risk" category. ABC News/Evelyn Manfield
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Western Australia will relax its hard border with Queensland and Victoria from next week.

Travellers from Queensland and Victoria will no longer have to self-isolate after arriving in WA, but will still have to complete a G2G pass declaration.

This includes stating which jurisdictions they have been in during the preceding two weeks and whether they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says Queensland will be moved to the “very-low-risk” category from midnight, February 1.

“We won’t hesitate to reinstate more stringent measures if we need to,” he said on Saturday.

Victoria will follow from next Friday, with the state also designated “very low-risk” from that time.

Victoria will reach the milestone of 28 days with no local cases on Tuesday, but Mr McGowan defended waiting until Friday to relax restrictions.

“Sometimes just adding that little bit of precaution is very wise,” he said.

NSW will be remain in the low-risk category, with arrivals still required to self-quarantine for two weeks and undergo a COVID test.

WA has recorded no community cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, marking nearly ten months without a virus case in the WA community.

But three cases have been detected in hotel quarantine in the past 24 hours.

Two of those cases are of the new variant strains of the virus, making a total of seven variant strain cases in the quarantine system.

“The fact we continue to record cases of COVID-19 and the new variant strains in hotel quarantine only enforces the need for us to take nothing for granted in the fight to keep COVID-19 out of our community,” Mr McGowan said.

-with AAP

Topics:

coronavirus
Follow Us

Trending Now

The Ferguson Report: Google threatens to delete Australia
Dennis Atkins: Anthony Albanese could face a leadership eruption at any time
Neobank movement fizzes and flops as NAB prepares to swallow upstart 86 400
Andrew Leigh cautioned some businesses have taken advantage of federal government's wage subsidies.
Where did all those JobKeeper billions go? Josh Frydenberg doesn’t seem too curious
The dating world has changed. Will HBO Max’s revived Sex and the City still be relevant?
Ashleigh Barty of Australia serves during her Women's Singles Semifinal match against Sofia Kenin of the United States on day eleven of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2020
Tennis gets back to its roots with an Australian Open lead-up like no other
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video