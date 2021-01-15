News State Western Australia News Emergency bushfire warning for Perth’s eastern suburbs
Aerial footage shows flames from the fire closing in on homes in High Wycombe. Photo: ABC
An emergency bushfire warning has been issued for residents in High Wycombe, in Perth’s east, in the city of Kalamunda.

At least one house is reportedly on fire, with others under direct threat as firefighters rush to contain the out-of-control blaze.

Residents in the vicinity of Norwich Way and Lambertia Crescent, in the north-east part of High Wycombe, have been urged to leave immediately if the way is clear.

The fire started about 11.30am on Friday near the intersection of Lambertia Crescent and Norwich Way.

WA Today was reporting that emergency crews had said a house next to bushland on Lambertia Crescent was on fire, while flames were also spotted in a front yard on Norwich Way. Embers and ash are blowing onto properties on Epping Court and Larwood Crescent.

Residents who are unable to leave are urged to prepare to shelter at home.

Some roads may be closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

-with agencies

