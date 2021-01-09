Western Australia’s swift new Queensland border restrictions have caused frustration and despair at Perth Airport as travellers were met with a COVID-19 test before being ordered straight into self-quarantine.

FIFO worker Ben Geurts said it would be difficult being away from his family in Queensland for an extended period.

“It’s not ideal. I just flew in hoping to go back to work and now I have to do a 14-day quarantine,” he said.

“It’s not easy on the family. Everyone is not too happy about it.”

All of Friday’s arrivals from Queensland have to take a second COVID-19 test on day 11.

Kate O’Sullivan, 31, has been forced into self-quarantine after returning to Perth on Thursday after visiting her partner in Brisbane.

Ms O’Sullivan immediately followed orders both to isolate and get a COVID-19 test and while she respects the order, the quarantine aspect will come at a cost.

“I am a person who works a casual job,” she said. “I just spent the morning cancelling all my shifts for the next two weeks.”

Rex Codd was waiting at Perth Airport for his daughter, who he had not seen for seven months, but she ended up grabbing the next available flight back to Brisbane.

“I always think Mark McGowan is doing the right thing, WA has been the safest place in the world,” he said.

“But it just so happens that my daughter [arrived] here today and he’s closed it [the border].”

WA’s Opposition leader Zak Kirkup said he “fully” supported the Government’s swift border measures with Queensland even though it locked his own parents out of the state.

“This is something that affects me a great deal personally, I know it affects thousands of families in Western Australia,” Mr Kirkup said.

“More than anything else, what we want to do is make sure we keep Western Australians safe.”

