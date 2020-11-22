News State Western Australia WA man dies after Cable Beach shark attack
Updated:

WA man dies after Cable Beach shark attack

Frantic bystanders tried but were unable to save the attack victim's life. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A shark attack has claimed another life in Western Australia with the death of a man in his 60s off Cable Beach, near Broome.

Police said the man was recovered from the water and treated by local officers before St John Ambulance arrived.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was enjoying a swim shortly before 9am when he was mauled on the arm and thigh.

The iconic beach – one of Broome’s best-known attractions – was immediately closed.

more to come

Follow Us

Trending Now

‘Undemocratic’: Why key Republicans are speaking out against Donald Trump
If Murdoch says it’s raining, look out the window – and at Sky After Dark
Take the profit out of slavery by holding companies to account for human rights abuses
‘Modern slavery’: Proof of why these Australian farmers won’t employ locals 
The Clever Dog study: How a dog’s personality changes, and why science thinks it matters
With 45 women dead this year, the ‘shadow pandemic’ of domestic violence is getting worse
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video