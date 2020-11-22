WA man dies after Cable Beach shark attack

A shark attack has claimed another life in Western Australia with the death of a man in his 60s off Cable Beach, near Broome.

Police said the man was recovered from the water and treated by local officers before St John Ambulance arrived.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was enjoying a swim shortly before 9am when he was mauled on the arm and thigh.

The iconic beach – one of Broome’s best-known attractions – was immediately closed.

