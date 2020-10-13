News State Western Australia One dead amid desperate search after roof collapse at WA university
Updated:

One dead amid desperate search after roof collapse at WA university

curtin university roof collapse
The fatal accident happened at a building under construction on the university campus. Photo: ABC
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

One person has died and least two others rushed to hospital after a the collapse of a glass roof of a building at Curtin University in Western Australia on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services are on the ground trying to locate people in the rubble. The rood was believed to have been part of a building under construction at the university’s Bentley campus in south-east Perth.

Two men in their 20s were taken to Royal Perth Hospital with multiple injuries.

Photographs from the scene showed part of the roof had collapsed onto a construction vehicle and entire panels had fallen to the ground.

Police, ambulance and fire rescuers are in attendance, along with WorkSafe officials.

The building is believed to be the School of Design and the Built Environment.

It was part of a project called The Exchange, which includes a hotel, student accommodation and shops near Curtin University’s medical school.

Students were sent a text alert advising, “There has been an accident on the construction site of Building 418” and to avoid the area.

-more to come

Follow Us

Trending Now

donald trump
Donald Trump dances his way back to campaign feeling ‘powerful’
north korea parade
Kim Jong-un weeps as he thanks troops, North Koreans
tasmania borders coronavirus
Tasmania on track to open to ‘low-risk’ states within weeks
hamish blake zoe tourism
Hamish and Zoe Foster-Blake front post-pandemic domestic travel push
machu picchu
Machu Picchu opens for single tourist, stranded in nearby town for seven months during pandemic
60 minutes defamation payout
Nine loses bid to cut 60 Minutes defamation payout
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video