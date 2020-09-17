News State Western Australia Police shoot man in Yanchep who allegedly threatened them with knife and pole

Police say two officers were patrolling in Yanchep when they came across a man acting in a strange manner. Photo: ABC News/Herlyn Kaur
A 37-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being shot by police in the northern coastal Perth suburb of Yanchep overnight.

Police said two officers were patrolling in Yanchep, which is about 50 kilometres north of the Perth CBD, just after midnight when they noticed a man acting in a strange manner.

When the officers approached the man, police said he threatened them with a knife before running off into nearby bushland.

“The man reappeared from the bushes and confronted the officers with a knife and a pole,” a police statement said.

“Both officers have discharged their firearms.”

“The man was given first aid by police until St John Ambulance paramedics arrived.”

Shot man in stable condition

The 37-year-old man was taken to Royal Perth Hospital where he has undergone surgery and is in a stable condition.

The Major Crime Division and the Internal Affairs Unit are investigating the incident.

Forensic officers were called to the scene overnight and a large area of Lady Lindsey Cove remains blocked off this morning.

Police say the man was acting in a strange manner before he confronted them. Photo: ABC News

The area is near a primary school.

WA Police Union president Harry Arnott said he attended the scene as soon as he was notified of the incident.

“Thankfully, due to their professionalism and training, our members were not injured and are coping well given what they have been through,” Mr Arnott said in a statement.

“This is yet another illustration of the unique and dangerous work police officers do every single day.

“Given the incident is now (the) subject of an internal investigation, which is standard practice, we cannot provide any further details at this time.

“We will continue to assist our members throughout the process as their welfare is our paramount concern.”

Shooting ‘traumatic’: Premier

Premier Mark McGowan described the shooting as a “very, very traumatic event.”

“I understand the police officers did their best to try and get the individual to disarm and stop being aggressive, unfortunately it ended up the way it did,” he said.

“Our police officers do a difficult job in very difficult situations and circumstances.”

