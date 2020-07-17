News State Western Australia Body of student swept into WA ocean found

The body of a 23-year-old Singaporean university student who was swept off rocks on Western Australia's southern coast has been found washed ashore. Photo: ABC South West/Anthony Pancia
The remains of a Singaporean university student who was swept off rocks on Western Australia’s southern coast have been found not far from where he was last seen.

Heng Yi Goh was visiting Injidup Nature Spa near Yallingup with friends on June 29 when a large wave washed him into the ocean.

A search in rough weather conditions failed to find the 23-year-old.

Police said on Friday his body had been recovered from the shore near Wyadup Rocks.

His family has been notified and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

-AAP

