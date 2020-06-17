News State Western Australia Man and woman found dead after boat capsizes off WA coast
Updated:

Man and woman found dead after boat capsizes off WA coast

A man and a woman are missing after a boat capsized off WA's north-west coast. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A man and a woman are dead after a boat capsized off Coral Bay in Western Australia.

Four adults were on board the six-metre aluminium half-cabin vessel near the North Passage when it overturned on Tuesday.

Two people managed to swim to shore and raise the alarm with bystanders before the Water Police were alerted about 8.35pm.

On Wednesday morning, the capsized vessel was spotted off the reef outside the North Passage.

Two bodies have been recovered and will be brought back to shore.

The surviving pair received medical treatment in Coral Bay.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Super funds slam Rio Tinto over Juukan Gorge demolition
Mothers breastfeed rates
We don’t know if breastfeeding is rising or falling in Australia. That’s bad for everyone
Labor to review Labor: National executive takes over Victorian branch
income-jobkeeper-tax
Tax time: Why receiving JobKeeper may not mean a larger refund
Coronavirus pandemic leaves hundreds of medical practices on verge of collapse
Coronavirus treatment labelled a ‘major breakthrough’
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video