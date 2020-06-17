A man and a woman are dead after a boat capsized off Coral Bay in Western Australia.

Four adults were on board the six-metre aluminium half-cabin vessel near the North Passage when it overturned on Tuesday.

Two people managed to swim to shore and raise the alarm with bystanders before the Water Police were alerted about 8.35pm.

On Wednesday morning, the capsized vessel was spotted off the reef outside the North Passage.

Two bodies have been recovered and will be brought back to shore.

The surviving pair received medical treatment in Coral Bay.

